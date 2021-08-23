There’s something that Mohave County does exceptionally well: Parks. The county facilities at Davis Camp, near Bullhead City, and Hualapai Mountain Park, near Kingman, are outstanding destinations, offering top-class recreational opportunities at a relatively low cost to visitors. The county also maintains smaller community parks in some unincorporated communities, like Chloride, Golden Valley and Dolan Springs.
Supervisors voted last week to make some pretty neat improvements to existing facilities -- playgrounds and splash pads are possible at Davis Camp, and trail improvements for recreational vehicles are in the plans for Hualapai Mountain Park. It’s a good investment that visitors and residents who regularly use those parks are sure to appreciate.
The southern portion of the county, however, has been long ignored by Mohave County. On one hand, it’s easy to see why — Lake Havasu City residents are already well served by municipal parks and the state maintains two state parks in the Havasu area. (It’ll be three whenever Havasu Riviera State Park finally opens).
On the other hand, Lake Havasu City makes up a quarter of the county’s total population and a bigger portion of its tax base, and there’s no doubt that local taxpayers would like to see their contributions used locally.
The county’s parks master plan pretty much leaves park planning to the city and state, but it’s time to give real consideration to what role Mohave County should play in Havasu’s parks and recreation future.
County supervisors ought to plan for a new county park in this region
It wasn’t so long ago that there were discussions to do just that -- or something like it, anyway. County supervisors in 2015 considered buying 40 acres near Planet Ranch -- that’s near the Bill Williams River on the border with La Paz County -- in an effort to bolster legal claims to water rights. A new county park was touted as one possibility of such a purchase, but any park plans that were part of those discussions appear to be long forgotten.
However, it’s not a bad idea, and not a bad location, either. A riverfront park with boat ramps on the county’s southern edge could help improve lake accessibility for boaters. A park near Planet Ranch could serve as a staging area for off-roaders hoping to jump on the Arizona Peace Trail that traverses the county’s vast outback. Really good park planners would figure out a way to serve both off-roaders and boaters.
Don’t think of parks as a money sink -- think of them as an important investment in economic development. Lake Havasu’s appeal has always relied on the quality of its recreational opportunities. Mohave County ought to embrace its role in helping this area continue to thrive.
— Today’s New-Herald
