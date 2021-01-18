At first blush, it seems kind of ridiculous that we’d even think about designating Mohave County a “constitutional sanctuary.” The U.S. Constitution, after all, is already the supreme law of the land, and each elected official, upon taking office, has taken an oath to defend it. Lake Havasu City and Mohave County and Arizona and the entire United States are already constitutional sanctuaries in a world that doesn’t value freedom and liberty in quite the same way.
The 1776 Resolution, originally proposed by a loosely affiliated group of Havasu activists, would create a safe haven for “constitutional rights,” prohibiting county funding for actions that would enforce executive orders by the governor’s office that are believed to be unconstitutional.
The resolution is being considered this week for adoption by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Political events in recent months have made it clear that there are plenty of people who are willing to give up personal freedoms in the right situations. While mask mandates and social distancing measures were no doubt necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus, the covid-19 crisis exposed some big vulnerabilities in the U.S. when it comes to accepting authoritarian rule.
A central focus in the sanctuary push is on the ability of the governor to rule by fiat as he’s done throughout this crisis. With the stroke of a pen, Gov. Ducey has been able to decide unilaterally whether schools opened, whether restaurants and bars could operate, whether churches could gather, whether hotels could stay open, and whether cities could require mask mandates.
It’s certainly alarming that one elected official has all this control. Blame your Arizona House and Senate representatives for allowing that to happen unchecked by any legislative oversight.
But is Ducey’s overreach unconstitutional? Harder to say. Mohave County’s own lawyer says no, pointing out that many state supreme courts have already weighed in on the rights of governors to manage through crises via executive orders, as Ducey has done.
We agree there are legitimate questions about constitutional rights that need to be resolved — the First Amendment’s guarantees of speech, religion, press, assembly and the right to petition seem particularly attacked by state governments around the nation.
The Second Amendment also is likely to have some political fights ahead.
For these reasons, we think it probably isn’t a terrible thing if Mohave County adopts the 1776 Resolution. It’s a recommitment to our nation’s founding principles, even if other agencies decide to abandon them.
However, some big questions remain. Who within Mohave County gets to decide if something is constitutional? If we could all agree on what is constitutional and what isn’t, we wouldn’t need the U.S. Supreme Court. But there’s a reason such matters are tested through the U.S. court system rather than being left up to the interpretation of elected boards and individuals.
The county seems poised to make a political statement with Resolution 1776, but a principled stance should require the county to put its money where its mouth is — supervisors ought to think long and hard about whether they’re willing to pay for court costs and put state funding at risk when legal battles inevitably arise.
Hopefully, none of that will be necessary. With any luck, covid-19 will soon become a footnote in the history books and America will go back to enjoying its robust freedoms.
Ultimately, we see little downside in agreeing that the values outlined in the Constitution remain the law of the land.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Nope. Once again it makes our sadly goofy little county rise to the top of the list of The Dumbest Counties in the USA - again.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.