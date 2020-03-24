Mohave County got some unwanted and sobering news this week amid the coronavirus panic. Recent reports using data from the Centers for Disease Control say Mohave County’s demographics make it one of the most at-risk communities in the United States when it comes to a pandemic.
We rank high on the CDC’s social vulnerability index, thanks mostly to the fact that more than a third of our residents are older than 60. Seniors, after all, are said to be at particularly high risk if they do contract the virus.
Late Tuesday night, we learned that a Mohave County resident had tested positive for the coronavirus. Experts had told us, it was a matter of when, not if, Mohave County would record its first case.
Adding to the concern, Lake Havasu City and Mohave County have long had inadequate access to medical care, and that problem is exacerbated this time of year because our seasonal influx of winter visitors. The people who live here deserve to know if they’ll be able to get the treatment they need. Until this week, that much was unclear.
In addition to the social distancing behaviors we’ve all adopted, good communication is going to be key in fighting this virus, and local hospitals haven’t been so good at speaking openly and frankly with the public about their ability to respond in a time of crisis. Calls from journalists and concerned members of the public over the last few weeks have mostly been minimally answered or referred to the county’s already-overwhelmed public health department. Fortunately, we started to see something of a thaw in that buttoned-lip approach this week as the county brought four local hospital CEOs together for a press conference to address community concerns. And we’re glad to say that the answers were somewhat reassuring.
Normally during this time of year, local hospitals are at capacity because of the seasonal flu. However, the CEOs say the cancellations of elective procedures and other non-emergency appointments have helped ensure that our hospital facilities have the bedspace and equipment to handle a sudden coronavirus surge, should that occur. Additionally, they’ve identified certain changes, such as converting anesthesia machines in operating rooms to use as ventilators, to boost their abilities.
Where we are still limited seems to be in the availability of health care professionals, and that’s a problem that needs to be addressed in the long term as well as the short. We hope local retired medical workers will heed calls to assist, while local leaders in the healthcare industry figure out a more sustainable solution.
Meanwhile, when additional cases emerge here, it’s important to note that our hospitals seem to be well prepared for the possibilities.
— Today’s News-Herald
