Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City were still relatively new communities when Mohave County’s television improvement district was formed nearly 40 years ago. The TV district was approved by voters in 1983 as a special property tax to provide television service in a rural county where that could be hard to otherwise obtain through normal means.
And it’s a pretty good deal for viewers: More than two dozen television channels freely available to anyone who can figure out how to install an antenna.
The county’s transmission towers are located from the Kingman area to North Lake Havasu City. Over the past four decades, Mohave County’s communities have grown, but the district’s service has struggled to keep pace – especially in places like Havasu, where a lot of our residential growth has occurred on the south end of town. For residents on the southside, that can mean low reception, or none at all, unless they invest in expensive equipment.
That means people in Mohave County are being taxed for a service they can’t use. That’s not fair, and we’re glad Supervisor Ron Gould is calling for a study into the service area. Truthfully, we don’t know how many people are even using the service, and we never will. Unlike digital services, there’s not really a good way to measure how many people are relying on the TV service as a sole provider of television news and entertainment. In addition to Gould’s call for a study, the county should survey its residents to get a better sense of just how useful the service is.
We suspect the demand is still there, but it would be nice to have some hard data to back that up. Assuming Mohave County residents use the service like we think they do, then the county should invest in the infrastructure to ensure that its TV service area reflects where people live in 2020, not 1983.
— Today’s News-Herald
