The Mohave County Fairgrounds won't be moving anywhere anytime soon, but the county's preferred plan, to eventually move the fairgrounds from Kingman to an area near Golden Valley, deserves some reconsideration. There are a few reasons to relocate the fairgrounds. One of them is to move out of Kingman city limits, where fairground activities increasingly butt up against municipal regulations. Unincorporated Golden Valley would cause fewer of those headaches to be sure. However, the location sought by Mohave County — land that could be acquired from the Bureau of Land Management — got a lot of pushback from residents of the nearby Walnut Creek neighborhood. More importantly, the Golden Valley location is just a few miles (about 9 miles, according to Google Maps) from the current fairgrounds, so it doesn't exactly address the fact that events at the fairgrounds don't have much appeal for residents of Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.
In many places, particular in locales where agriculture is king, the county fair is the most cultural event of the year. That's less true than it used to be, as fairs must now compete with other forms of entertainment. With many more options at their fingertips, it's even harder to get people who live 70-plus-miles away to make the drive to see livestock and ride some carnival attractions.
