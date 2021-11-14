The wheels of government grind slowly — and in some cases, maybe not at all. It’s clear to anyone who has at least an idle interest in the housing market that inflation and high demand have pushed up the cost of housing in Mohave County communities to the point that some residents on the lower end of the pay scale are being pushed out. Meanwhile, people interested in moving to Lake Havasu City or neighboring communities have a hard time finding housing at all, thanks to the continued demand — a particular problem for employers who need to fill jobs.
Local government has acknowledged the issue over and over again. It has been about five months since Mohave County Supervisors called for a roundtable discussion among regional governments and other interested parties to help identify possible solutions. That meeting still hasn’t happened.
In fact, other than a little lip service there has been little obvious action on the housing front.
Mohave County, for instance, is dragging out the issue with calls for studies and more talking. Last month, the Board of Supervisors heard a presentation about the housing issue, but they declined to take any action and there’s been no indication that anyone has the stomach for putting any resources toward the issue.
Meanwhile, housing prices in the county rose an average of 18% in the period between July 2020 and July 2021, according to a market analysis by CoreLogic. It’s even more pronounced in Lake Havasu City, where home prices have increased by 27%, the same report said.
Mohave County’s economic future depends on a vast, versatile workforce. That won’t develop without local housing initiatives that offer varied housing options. Workforce housing in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County needs to be treated like the economic emergency it is, with a sense of urgency from local elected officials.
Understandably, there’s a reluctance on the part of conservative local governments to commit taxpayer dollars for subsidized housing. Such projects have a spotty track record in other communities, and there’s little chance we’d get it right here. But there are still other parts for local government to play, including fast-tracking of qualifying projects and engaging with local developers, economic development agencies and job providers.
A more affordable community won’t be built in a day, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start attacking the problem now. Private industry has already laid out some plans — developments at The Shops at Lake Havasu and in the Havasu Heights area are aimed squarely at regional needs for additional housing options. Developers who’ve toyed with the idea of building large-scale apartment complexes or other types of multi-family housing in a small community like Havasu say their plans simply don’t pencil out.
Lake Havasu City and Mohave County could add financial incentives for developers to help address the affordability issue. Local leaders could also seek help from the state and federal government in opening up some public lands for certain types of housing development; lower land prices could cut costs for developers. Local governments could also take a closer look at zoning rules in certain areas to ensure that higher-density projects are encouraged and communities made up of manufactured homes and taller buildings get the official nod.
There’s a lot we could be doing to address workforce housing in Mohave County and Lake Havasu City. We hope our local elected leaders make this issue a priority.
— Today’s News-Herald
