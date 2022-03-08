A replacement for Lake Havasu City’s decrepit sheriff’s substation is long overdue. The nearly 40-year-old building has not been well maintained, and according to Sheriff Doug Schuster’s past statements, suffers from “major sewer issues” and leaks and holes in the roof, and it’s just plain ugly — a terrible welcome for visitors headed into town. Believe it or not, the sheriff says the substation near Mohave Valley is even worse.
We’ve known for years that the county would have to deal with these locations, and we thought county supervisors had finally reached consensus on how to move forward. And yet, when Schuster came to the board of supervisors on Monday seeking their blessing for a new facility in Mohave Valley, there was plenty of hemming and hawing.
We’re glad to see that logic won out, but it’s concerning that supervisors don’t appear to be on the same page despite previously appropriating $5 million into this year’s budget for the renovation and construction of substations throughout the county.
Let’s be clear: Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley need a robust sheriff’s presence. Yes, police work, like a lot of professions, has been made easier to do remotely thanks to improved communications technology. But deputies serving the county’s western communities (which, by the way, make up more than half the county’s population) still must have a physical place to access secure computer networks, check in evidence and hold people who’ve been arrested.
We maintain that a single substation near the Interstate 40 corridor could adequately serve both communities, but Schuster’s plan is one that makes financial and strategic sense.
Schuster’s proposal would take advantage of federal public lands in the Mohave Valley Area, which helps to reduce the financial obligation from taxpayers. It’s a smart move and one that deserves an enthusiastic blessing from Mohave County supervisors. There’s enough land in the proposed deal to build a new substation with plenty of space left over for a potential county morgue, animal control facility or satellite administrative facilities. This is a no-brainer, folks.
With any luck, they’ll be able to strike a similar deal for the facility in Lake Havasu City. And hopefully it’s sooner rather than later.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.