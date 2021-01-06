Death certainly takes no holidays, but official reporting of the coronavirus toll in Mohave County does. As Arizona’s infection rate rose to the highest in the nation over the past week, daily reports out of Mohave County fell silent from December 31 until January 4. When it resumed, the case count had jumped by 901 and six more people were dead.
Mohave County’s official reports also take weekends off. As the public looks at the daily numbers, they see a rising number of cases during the week, then no new cases for a couple of days. A casual glance can be misleading.
Let’s assume that most of the public accepts the wisdom of the medical community on community spread and safe practices. Let’s further assume personal behavior is somewhat guided by what they see as the infection trend. Should that mean worry all week and then rip off the masks for a weekend of fun?
It’s unclear exactly how the state and federal government get their numbers, but they continue reporting on cases each day, even on weekends and holidays. At one point last weekend, the state Health Department website was reporting a couple thousand more cases than shown on the Mohave County website. Ditto for the CDC website.
Presumably, weekend and holiday manpower is why the county reporting lags.
This would be less of a big deal if it didn’t cause other questions about the reliability of the county’s reporting on other coronavirus-related information, namely vaccine distribution. Is it up to date? Gov. Doug Ducey says the state is taking over the logistics of vaccine distribution, but we’ve seen no real evidence of improvement.
As it is, the county website does show five Lake Havasu City vaccine providers, but provides little helpful information except to show how to contact these providers. Maybe that’s enough, but if it is then the program would be going full steam ahead. But it’s not, suffering from both a lack of vaccines and a lack of vaccinations.
People have more trust in local government than higher levels. Reliable, timely information would help build that trust on a topic that generates a lot of suspicion. Further, it would build confidence that county government offers the best available guidance on how and where to obtain immunizations.
The vaccine rollout is complex and confusing and maybe even calamitous. Mohave County plays a tremendous role in simplifying and clarifying the distribution to its residents. It starts with basic, timely information on the local effects of the pandemic.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.