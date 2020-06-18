We’re a little late in recognizing Arizona Monsoon Week, which began Monday. That’s OK since it appears the annual rain will be a late arrival as well.
If it arrives much at all, as it didn’t during last summer’s nonsoon.
For the past dozen years, the state’s monsoon season extends from June 15 to Sept. 30, a period characterized by sudden violent storms, lightning, wind storms, rain, hail and flooding. Those events occur singly or all together, for weeks at a time or sometimes as a one-off.
As typical, wildfires are common as the monsoon period begins. After a pretty dry spring, fire fuel is abundant. Lightning – an early monsoon sign – gets a lot of the blame for the fires.
For the half century prior to the new definition of monsoon season, the working definition was the period that followed three days of dewpoints of 55 degrees and above.
High dewpoints signal that moisture is drifting north from the Gulf of California, ultimately bringing rain.
In Arizona, actual rainfall is the least predictable part of the monsoon. If rain is average or above, it dampens the wildfire season by around mid-July. Last year was a bust and popular national forests closed vast areas to visitors.
With dewpoints lingering below 40 degrees this week, the clear skies look to be hanging around for a while.
The monsoon is held by some as their favorite time of the year. There is a stark, violent beauty to storms. The rain is welcome. Flooding and wind damage are not.
Most of the benefits come from the moisture, including the knowledge that it’s possible to recreate on public lands without unintentionally starting a wildfire.
There is likely a wait to get to that point. The monsoon season has officially started but it will really begin when the rain drops fall.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.