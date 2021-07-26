Finally, Lake Havasu City got a little wet weather over the weekend. This monsoon season has dumped plenty of the wet stuff on other Arizona communities, but until Sunday Mother Nature steered clear of the Home of the London Bridge. And then she dumped buckets.
Havasu recorded about two-thirds of an inch of rain in roughly 20 minutes — a small amount, but a Godsend in a thirsty community that’s had virtually none of it all year long. That much water in such a short time, however, brings a special kind of chaos to the community. Streets flood, and some people get stupid.
Considering it’s been so long since we’ve had a good storm, you can be forgiven if you’ve forgotten some of the monsoon safety rules.
But remember that monsoons, while awe-inspiring, can become deadly in a hurry. Late last week, a storm swept away a four-year-old girl in the Southern Arizona community of Pima. Her body was recovered on Monday.
Deaths have also occurred locally, but fortunately it has been a few years since our community has suffered such a loss. In 2013, a 77-year-old woman was killed after driving through a flash flood. In July 2012, a Havasu man drowned in his car when his vehicle became trapped in the flooded Pima Wash. These were tragic lessons for our community.
We almost had another one on Sunday — video circulating on social media showed a man in a pickup truck driving straight into the flowing deep water along Queens Bay near London Bridge Resort. It didn’t take long for the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which appeared to float for a moment before coming to a rest in water that was nearly up to the windows. The driver and a young child inside the cab of the truck required a rescue from emergency officials.
It’s a scary situation, but one that can be avoided with a little common sense.
Some tips:
• Staying indoors if there’s lightning inside and staying out of the washes if there’s running water. It’s hard to tell how deep the water is and how fast it’s moving. It’s also a good idea to keep non-perishable food on hand in case your home is without electricity for an extended period of time.
• The monsoons that occur in Lake Havasu City cause major flooding of washes and block roadways. The water carries piles of sand and rocks into streets, breaks trees, and tears asphalt from the streets. The national safety campaign “Turn Around Don’t Drown” encourages drivers to be aware of the dangers of flash flooding, especially in low areas such as the many washes found around Lake Havasu City.
— Today’s News-Herald
