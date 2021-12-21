Thousands of high school students in Arizona can now get free college tuition because of a new scholarship program. The Arizona Promise Program provides scholarships for low-income students that will fully cover tuition and fees at the three state university systems.
The goal of making higher education more accessible for students is a good one, and the scholarship program is being celebrated as a “necessary step for a strong future economy in the state.”
Only one problem: Arizona has always claimed to value accessibility to higher education — so much so, in fact, that the state’s early leaders baked it into the state constitution.
Arizona’s Constitution demands that tuition for university students is kept “as nearly free as possible.” They left open to interpretation just what those words mean, of course, but it’s a safe bet that anyone looking today’s tuition rates would agree that they don’t square with the original intent.
To its credit, the Arizona Board of Regents and the university systems have been reluctant to raise costs for students and their families in recent years. The board approved zero tuition increases for Arizona resident undergrads for the past two years.
No increases, however, doesn’t mean there are no costs. Average in-state tuition at Arizona State University is $11,338. At the University of Arizona, the cost is $12,384. Northern Arizona University’s tuition and fees equal $11,381.
Arizona’s institutions of higher education are certainly competitively priced, and they’re still a heckuva bargain, but they’re hardly “nearly free.”
Of course, some would say this is a tired argument — a lawsuit over tuition rates by Attorney General Mark Brnovich in 2019 was dismissed by the Arizona Court of Appeals. We don’t think the matter is settled. The court’s reason for dismissing the suit was because Brnovich didn’t have the authority needed to bring the lawsuit against the universities, not that his contention didn’t have merit.
The Arizona Board of Regents and Arizona State Legislators need to get on the same page about how to lower tuition rates even with higher costs and increased demand.
Good for Legislators for addressing the need of some students with the scholarship program. But they have a lot of work to do before they stop violating the constitution.
— Today’s News-Herald
