The 2022 General Election ballot contains a variety of initiatives – some referred by the Legislature, some by citizens. Following are the Editorial Board’s interpretations, based on ballot language, as to what a “yes” vote does as well as a “no” vote. We shared information about Props. 128, 129, 132, 211 and 309 in Wednesday’s edition. Today’s features Props. 130, 310 and 131.
We urge all registered voters to weigh them carefully. They deserve our close attention.
PROP 130 – Proposing an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; relating to property tax exemptions.
A “yes” vote would amend the Constitution to consolidate property tax exemptions into a single section; removing the constitutional determinations as to the amounts of certain property tax exemptions, leaving the legislature to prescribe by law the qualifications for and amounts of property tax exemptions it creates; allowing property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents; and establishing that a person is not eligible for property tax exemption under more than one category as a widow, widower, person with a disability, or veteran with a disability.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
PROP 310 – A Legislative Referral, amending Arizona Revised Statutes; relating to taxation that benefits fire districts.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of establishing a Fire District Safety Fund; increasing the Transaction Privilege (Sales) and Use Tax by one-tenth of 1% from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2042, to pay for the fund; and distributing monies from the fund to fire districts on a monthly basis.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
PROP 131 – Proposing an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; amending article v, section 1, as amended by Proposition 100, election of Nov. 3, 1992; relating to the executive department.
A “yes” vote would amend the Constitution to create the office of Lieutenant Governor beginning with the 2026 election; requiring that a nominee for Governor name a nominee for Lieutenant Governor to be jointly elected; replacing the Secretary of State with the Lieutenant Governor as first in the line of succession to the office of Governor; and provide that the Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Superintendent of Public Instruction may succeed to the office of Governor regardless of whether they were elected.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of retaining the current executive branch and existing law on executive succession.
