Gov. Doug Ducey is under a lot of pressure to close what little of Arizona is still open. On Sunday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema added her voice to the growing chorus of criticism against the governor’s reluctance to issue a stay-at-home order for Arizonans. However, it’s already clear that state and local governments don’t have the ability or the stomach to actively enforce Ducey’s existing shutdown orders, so it’s ridiculous to think that a harsher stay-at-home order would amount to anything more than a polite request. And yet, it’s refreshing to see that for the most part, Arizonans seem to be heeding advice to stay home as much as possible, avoiding unnecessary social gatherings and maximizing so-called social distancing measures.
And yet, there’s something government can do that could help stem the spread — perhaps even more than Draconian stay-at-home requirements. Ducey should immediately demand that health departments around the state start sharing more information about positive cases than they’re currently doing.
Mohave County, as of this writing, has confirmed seven positive cases. La Paz County has had two. What do we know about these people? Not much, except that two of the cases were in Lake Havasu City, one was in Bullhead City and four were in Kingman. That’s not enough for people in our communities to understand if they’ve been exposed.
When it comes to divulging information, public health departments are operating as if everything is normal. Well, everything isn’t normal. The health departments are citing privacy laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, also known as HIPAA, as a reason to keep information vague. This has to change, and it has to change immediately.
We don’t need names, but we do need to know more about the people who’ve been diagnosed with this fearsome virus. The knowledge can help locals consider whether they’re at increased risk for contracting it themselves. For instnace, did the two cases in Havasu frequent a store you go to? Do they go to your church? Do they have children who attend your school? Do they work in a field that puts a large number of people at risk? These are simple questions to answer — and those answers could offer a whole lot of relief or justifiable concern to the nearly 60,000 people who live in this city.
Ducey may yet shut down the state. but we think suspending certain privacy rules could help even more.
— Today’s News-Herald
