California’s recent recall election left us with no surprises, with voters declining to oust Gov. Gavin Newsom from office by large numbers. Newsom didn’t take long to thank his constituents, attempting to turn his mid-term test into a new mandate from voters to continue doing the work he’s been doing for the last three years. In his words, it’s a nod to keep up the divisive rhetoric and his push for a left-leaning agenda that has fractured the California political landscape into the mess it is today. So why should we care about California politics from this side of the Colorado River? Besides being bemused by the Golden State’s wacky politics, a lot of us still have connections to that state. An overwhelming number of Lake Havasu City residents are former Californians, and based on recent Census numbers, it seems that trend is going to continue for some time.
For many, California’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was the final straw in a hay bale of increasingly restrictive policies. In fact, for the first time in the state’s 171-year history, California lost a Congressional seat, which means it’s growing at a much slower rate than its counterparts. Ex-Californians are fleeing to nearby states and Arizona is high on their list of destinations.
Gavin Newsom has done more for growth in Arizona and Lake Havasu City than Doug Ducey could dream.
Now Ducey and his legislative colleagues need to plan for that population surge to continue for years to come. The city, county and state aren’t prepared to handle the kind of growth that is possible -- especially if Newsom and the California State Legislature double down on unbearable policies.
Arizona can benefit from California’s mess, but there are a couple of hurdles.
The Grand Canyon State needs better, higher-paying jobs. Arizona ought to work harder to lure in high-paying employers from California -- like residents, there are companies that are ready to set up shop in a new locale where taxes are lower and laws are more lax. (A local example of that is PMG, the company that makes the NugSmasher devices, which last year moved from Southern California to Lake Havasu City’s old KMart building).
Even more importantly, growth in our state is currently limited by the amount of water it can provide -- and that’s an increasingly smaller amount each year thanks to the ongoing drought. Our legislators ought to be talking about innovative long-term water solutions like desalination.
These conversations involve big ideas that will take years to achieve, but they have to start now. The population migration already did.
- Today’s News-Herald
