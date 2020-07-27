Our endless summer could soon be coming to an end. Lake Havasu City’s 5,000-plus students have been out of the classroom since March, and despite some efforts to keep up appearances during the fourth quarter through so-called distance learning, it’s clear that many of them have fallen behind. Educators have their work cut out for them. There will be a decent amount of remedial work necessary to bring students up to current standards.
It’s frustrating for all involved that, one week before school is set to resume, we have more questions than answers. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman announced a plan last week to let individual school districts decide the best time for students to make a physical return to campus, using state-set benchmarks. Problem is, they don’t yet know what the criteria will be, and they’ve given themselves a deadline of Aug. 7 to offer that guidance to local schools.
Our schools will begin Monday, Aug. 3. That means students in Havasu and communities throughout Arizona are starting the school year with a fuzzy idea about how the rest of the year will proceed. A little uncertainty, of course, is understandable amid unprecedented circumstances. However, the state has had about five months to come up with a plan for our schools, and yet they were somehow caught by surprise by the new school year.
Luckily, our local school officials seem to be a little better about thinking ahead.
Students in Havasu will start the year online, but district officials are reassuring parents that it won’t look anything like the disastrous distance learning of last year. As the year begins, students will get new lessons and homework will be required, and teachers will keep officer hours each week for students and parents to call for help.
It's not a perfect plan, but it will work for now. We look forward to hearing more information from the state so the real back-to-school planning can occur.
— Today's News-Herald
