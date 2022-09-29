When you go to work today, or any place that employs people, take a good look around. Chances are you’ll see more women working than men. Women now make up the majority of the United States’ work force, holding just over half of American jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
With that data, it seems almost anachronistic to celebrate women in business as if it’s some sort of anomaly. But that’s indeed a reason to celebrate: We’ve come a long way in a relatively short time.
It’s only within the last century or so that women began to be accepted and included in the modern workplace, and it’s only in the last four or five decades that our society started taking equality issues seriously.
As far as we’ve come, however, we still have a long way to go before all things are truly equal. This is particularly evident in the gender pay gap that still shows significant differences in the earnings of men and women.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a woman working a full-time job earned 81.6 cents for every dollar earned by a man.
Additionally, women’s average annual earnings were $9,766 less than men’s, the Census Bureau said. (That gap is slightly lower in Arizona and Nevada — Business Insider reports that the overall annual income gap in Phoenix is $7,600, and Las Vegas is $6,000).
Today is a day to celebrate women in the current workplace and the work of their predecessors who helped make it possible.
It’s hard to believe there was ever a time that women weren’t welcome in the workplace. Decades from now — hopefully sooner rather than later — we’ll say the same about the pay gap.
