When you go to work today, or any place that employs people, take a good look around. Chances are you’ll see more women working than men. Women now make up the majority of the United States’ work force, holding just over half of American jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

With that data, it seems almost anachronistic to celebrate women in business as if it’s some sort of anomaly. But that’s indeed a reason to celebrate: We’ve come a long way in a relatively short time.

