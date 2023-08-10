The heart of our democracy beats strongest when the voices of all its citizens are heard, and it is undeniable that Arizona has taken on a pivotal role in recent presidential elections. The time has come for our state to be given its due recognition by moving up our presidential primary elections.

In the last presidential election, the nation’s attention focused intensely on Arizona, as we emerged as a critical battleground that could swing the outcome. Our state’s diverse population and strategic location make us the front line for national topics such as election security and border policy issues. Our population reflects a rich tapestry of America’s demographics, and our political landscape should be showcased earlier in the nomination process.

A Blazer

Yeah, let's let the state which is a laughing stock in election returns lead the way.

