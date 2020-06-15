The push to defund police and shift money to social programs is mostly an urban thing. Those who do, we predict, will come to regret it as high crime areas become more so.
There’s room for improvement though in even small, rural police departments in building trust with all citizens that rights are respected and human dignities honored. That’s a longer process and one worth undertaking.
Defunding efforts are emotional reactions to the wave of minority protests. The protests are understandable in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, a sting so sharp it unleashed years of frustrations.
The violence from the protests isn’t understandable or tolerable. More violence will be a logical outcome from police defunding in crime-ridden cities.
Elected officials making the defunding decisions are perhaps seeking to absolve themselves from decades of misspent opportunities to improve life in disadvantaged urban areas. The Great Society initiative of the mid-1960s provided expanded health care, welfare, education reform and general “urban renewal.” Why haven’t those programs transformed cities?
One direct bit of policy making could have a large impact: Universal adoption of police body cameras. They work to build transparency and trust. They’ve worked in Lake Havasu City, revealing both excessive police tactics and baseless claims against officers.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Shuster has wanted bodycams for deputies for a long time. Thanks to federal stimulus money, he may finally get them. If so, it will be a positive step for the department.
Bodycams are the easy fix and certainly more constructive than taking money away from police. Latent personal racism, institutional racism and society racism are harder. They deserve work. In the meantime, equipping police with tools such as bodycams that can be used to measure and monitor professionalism are an important step in bigger solutions.
— Today’s News-Herald
