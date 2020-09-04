Arizona tried reopening in May, hoping to boost active jobs and the economy. It didn’t go as planned and coronavirus cases skyrocketed.
The second reopening is looking better. As cases decline, more businesses reopen.
They’re reopening to a slightly different world. Five months of temporary closings and false-start openings is enough time for consumers to develop new buying habits. Much of the new way is digital.
To succeed, the local business base of stores and services needs help. They need help from the public, not just the government patches that have kept many businesses from shutting altogether and many furloughed employees paid.
The city benefits and the public benefits from a strong, varied business base. Aside from creating jobs and tax revenue, local small business offers advantages in service and selection the digital world does not.
Looking at actual products instead of pictures and video helps customers select the right item. Specialized advice from store personnel also helps.
Digital doesn’t do either of those very well.
In addition, brick and mortar stores help with quality control. A shoddy item sold online can have a long product life even with high return rates. Retail stores faced with the same number of returns quickly address it with the distributor or manufacturer. Reopening doesn’t guarantee success. Businesses have to be more focused on public health and safety, learning as they go. If they’re trying to make sense of it all, so are their potential customers.
Businesses can move that needle by reassuring customers of safe business environments and explaining what’s changed, things like hours of business or payment procedures.
From there, success depends on what made them successful in the first place.
Quality customer service and competitive pricing top the charts.
Online buying can be super convenient. Unless there’s an unanswered question or talking to an actual person is necessary.
Lake Havasu City businesses are poised to capitalize on customer pushback on online purchasing. They need to tell their stories and reassure the public. The public, meanwhile, has strong reasons to support local businesses especially as they struggle to reclaim their former markets.
— Today’s News-Herald
