Super Bowl Sunday is sometimes called the end of the holiday season. If so, it’s apt to be as muted as other holiday celebration in past months. Smaller gathers will rule in the name of pandemic safety.
Fans looking to place a small legal wager would typically head to a casino to place the bet. Right now, those casinos’ sports books may or may not be open and, if they are, have enough physical restrictions in place to be disinviting.
Much of the United States is able to place those bets remotely now and they are. Online gaming has exploded with the rest of virtual life.
Arizonans can’t legally participate in online betting. An update to the gaming compact between the state and Indian tribes will change that, pending legislative and tribal approval.
By itself, the updated compact will extend for 20 years the cooperative, revenue-sharing agreement. Sports betting is getting most of the attention. It would allow 20 new sports books in the state, half run by tribes and half by pro sports teams to run sports books at their own stadium.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s renegotiated gaming compact is apparently winning support from lawmakers and it arrives at a good time. The coronavirus has been horrible for many reasons. It’s hit tribal reservations particularly hard. Tribal casinos around the state range from being fully closed to being open with significant restrictions.
Tribal and state revenues have suffered from the closures. Mobile and online betting should offer a big boost and reflect today’s gaming lifestyle, not one from the 1990s.
If there’s a cause for concern with the proposals, it’s in letting sports franchises run both the action on the field and the betting associated with it. Is it possible a flurry of bets could dictate action on the field? Under mobile betting, it’s possible to bet on the outcome of the next play and all manner of prop bets. What’s to stop, say, Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray from getting unexpected word in his headset to run three straight pass plays?
That form of cheating needs to be pre-empted by the agreements and the public needs reassurance it can’t happen.
By and large, the new compact makes good sense for the state and for tribes. No doubt plenty of people wish it was in place today.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.