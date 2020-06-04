It’s pretty clear that Americans are pretty tired of being locked down or ordered home or whatever the restriction is named. We wonder how much of the race protest violence is fueled by general frustration with the coronavirus. States are reopening with Arizona more open than most. A glaring exception is the national parks and, specific to Arizona, Grand Canyon National Park, the state’s largest attraction.
Yesterday was deemed a big reopening day at Grand Canyon. The South Rim opened a campground to previously reservations and some, unspecified, lodging was available. It was unclear when visitor centers and shuttle buses and other amenities would reopen. The North Rim also opened for day use, with no camping or lodging.
The Colorado River was closed and new backcountry permits were not available.
The Grand Canyon’s open but closed situation is mirrored across the West, the location of most of the well-known national parks.
In almost all cases, it’s simply taking way too long to open up these national jewels, these sprawling landscapes that may be the best part of America.
The country really needs these parks now. They are places for getting away from civilization — especially the current version of it — and places of refuge for overwrought souls.
The National Park Service seems reluctant to get back to normalcy. The reason is that normal involves not just solitude and vast backcountry but intense crowding at a few prominent locations.
The crowds are a problem in many parks. So limit access but open up the backcountry. The public will respond to the limitations. Right now, the public has uncertainty about exactly what is open and what might be closed. The Grand Canyon should be a big part of any Arizona “staycation” plan this summer. Hordes of international visitors won’t be there. It could be a great escape for Arizonans and others in the region, if only the biggest, best part of it is fully opened.
