There’s wide agreement that violence in Indian Country is pervasive, ill-tracked and rarely brought to justice. A bill to address those gaps is, as of this writing, awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature and deserves to be made law.
The bill, dubbed Savanna’s Act for a tribal woman killed in North Dakota, would force federal, state, county and local law enforcement to coordinate efforts to quantify and deal with murders, sexual abuse and other violence aimed at women on and around the nation’s Indian reservations.
Ideally, implementation of the law would build on a number of state panels that have operated over the past few years to address the issue of murdered and missing native women.
The stories from reservations are horrific and incredible. How many women (or men, for that matter) simply disappear? How many are raped or injured but never report the crime? The answer is mostly “who knows?”
The topic has worked its way into the general culture (See the movie “Cold River”). Along the way, it has taken on a political life that alone should be good reason for making this bill into law. The issue has even recently been described as an outgrowth of European colonialism.
That’s a hard one to argue against, since this topic produces so many emotions and so few facts.
The lack of coordinated efforts to identify and stop the violence come down to some very human elements. There are jurisdictional ones with tribal, county and federal law enforcement both overlapping and underlapping enforcement and even laws. There is cultural mistrust of non-natives.
Those reservation stories are incredible enough to raise questions about whether they are overstated. Such are the lack of facts that some exaggeration takes place, possibly with political exploitation following. Learning what’s what through a shared database is an important goal of the law.
In broad terms, though, the issue is serious and inexcusable in our country. Murder is the third-leading cause of death among native women, according to federal figures.
Savanna’s Act offers a chance to close some serious law enforcement gaps in the United States. It needs to be enacted and then acted upon. Tribal women deserve the same level of law enforcement protection and justice as every other person in this country.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.