It’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual celebration marked as much by eye rolling as by meaningful climate action. Still, after half a century, it’s worth an update.
Simply put, and in the immediate context of the pandemic, Mother Nature is winning. People are huddled away, industrial output is stilled and skies around big cities are consequently clear. We understand many count that as good news.
This is the big picture of the moment and it will not pass without leaving a firm reminder that humans don’t control everything.
Closer to home, the pressing environmental issue is water, as in will there be enough in the future. For Arizona as a whole, the immediate future is fairly bright thanks to a second wet winter that filled many state reservoirs.
The picture along the Colorado River is a bit more dour, with drought agreements at least forestalling water shortages. Snowmelt in the West is a mixed bag this year but the problems with the Colorado won’t be solved by even a decade of wet winters. The most-managed river in the country is both overused and overallocated with the dire consequences of this management now plainly exposed.
A second environmental pressing issue in the West is also water focused. Two years of decent moisture means more plant life. This bounty inevitably dries up in the summer, increasing the odds for horrific wildfires.
In Arizona, a plan to prevent large fires in the national forests has been a couple of years in the making. Another fire season will come and go long before the plan is fully complete, much less implemented.
These are relatively short term issues. More broadly, and at least in the United States, the environmental picture is much better now than 50 years ago. Thanks to federal laws that were widely vilified at the time, the waterways and air is much cleaner. Most people have come to appreciate those laws, though attempts to amend them to fit political agendas requires vigilance.
On this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, there’s no doubt nature can overwhelm human efforts at control but there are also signs that over the long term people want to make sure they don’t foul their own nest.
— Today’s News-Herald
