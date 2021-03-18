When the NCAA basketball tournament begins today, the question of which will be the one team still standing at the end becomes almost literal.
The annual tournament, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, usually lives up to its March Madness title. It begins with 68 teams playing games all over the country in simultaneous single elimination. It ends with one left.
We hope there’s one left this year. Several high-profile teams had to bow out of conference tournaments last week because of either coronavirus or tournament protocols for the virus.
How will a new-format tournament handle Covid? For the first time, all the games are to be played in a single state, Indiana, with most of them in Indianapolis. Teams will be in what’s termed a bubble with limited outside contact. Fan attendance will be very limited.
The tournament is a shared national experience each year. Brackets are created and bet and usually won by the quiet office clerk who bet teams based on uniform color. For Las Vegas, it’s three weeks of betting bliss.
This year won’t be quite the same. That difference is okay. The games are on, as of now. That’s what matters. Another cancelled tournament would’ve been the absolutely safest move. Just like not going to space is safer than going. Just like not getting in an automobile is safer than doing so. And so forth.
Holding the tournament is important. It’s a metaphor for the country, coming out of a coronavirus hibernation. The jitters aren’t just for the athletes and not just pre-game. It feels safe, if people are careful. No Arizona teams are in the tournament this year but the region is represented by UCLA and Southern California. This year, though, there are good reasons for cheering on all the teams. They did more than lace up the sneaks to get there. When they tip off, they’re showing they’re ready, the country is ready, to get back to life.
We hope the winner is crowned by going undefeated, as it should be. But part of the fascination is knowing the winner could also arrive by default, as the last one able to field five players.
It’s the real deal, this one.
— Today’s News-Herald
