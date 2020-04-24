It’s hard to believe that ASU Havasu has been part of the local landscape for nearly a decade. This institution of higher education, embraced by a community seeking to raise the level of educational attainment, transitioned from dream to reality around 2011 with the hiring of a project architect, and the campus opened with 70 students on the site of the old Daytona Middle School a year later. The community had a great vision for the fledgling campus, with pioneering campus director saying he hoped the student population would eventually reach as high as 1,000.
ASU Havasu is no longer a fledgling campus. It is an essential component of the community, providing higher education options to local kids who might have otherwise had to leave Lake Havasu City to seek out a degree. We can point to a lot of successes on the ASU Havasu campus in its relatively short history, notably the addition of new offerings like the teaching academy, hospitality education courses and an outdoor pursuits program.
And yet, the campus still faces many of the challenges it did when it opened its doors eight years ago.
The hiring of Carla Harcleroad, we hope, may be an opportunity for a fresh start. Harcleroad becomes the third campus director in the young school’s history. She takes the reins from Raymond Van der Riet, director since 2017.
Harcleroad has a background in educational leadership, having served in administrative roles at Oregon’s Portland State and Lewis & Clark universities.
As Van der Riet says, Harcleroad has a proven ability to lead a small university, and she shows great potential to take ASU Havasu to the next level. That level, of course, has to be growing the population to the numbers that have so far eluded previous administrations. A university campus of fewer than 150 students, where ASU Havasu has hovered for the last several years, simply isn’t sustainable. Student population isn’t everything, but it’s important – the number of students drives the number and variety of programs the campus can reasonably offer, while the program variety drives student interest and enrollment.
When ASU Havasu opened, then-director David Young warned that the campus wouldn’t be a successful effort if it only drew students from Mohave and La Paz counties. And yet, there’s been no evidence of any surges of interest from students outside our local communities. That has to change, and soon.
We hope Harlceroad brings fresh ideas about recruitment, and that she gets the support she needs from the greater university system to achieve success.
We hope that means the addition of a major study area – one that is exclusive to ASU Havasu — to boost the campus’ appeal to out-of-area students. We hope it means keeping local tuition low to continue to give the rural campus a competitive edge against its urban counterparts.
Even after nearly a decade, ASU Havasu continues to offer one of the brightest areas of potential for Lake Havasu city’s continued growth.
Harcleroad has her work cut out for her, but we’re sure she’s up for the challenge. We wish her, and the ASU Havasu campus, great success.
— Today’s News-Herald
