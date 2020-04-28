The agency handling economic development in Lake Havasu City has had an opportunity to show off its flair for creativity these past few years. Record tax revenues allowed the Partnership for Economic Development to do innovative things in Havasu that hadn’t been tried before.
The organization, which operates under a contract with Lake Havasu City, had plenty of freedom and funding to throw a lot of ideas at the wall to see what stuck. Some were successful. Some less so.
The PED helped bring life to new Havasu institutions such as Creative Comrades and First Friday. It was instrumental in ushering along a transition in ownership at The Shops at Lake Havasu. It built F106, a work co-op experiment, and is laying the groundwork for a larger shared workspace in the downtown area.
These things were worthwhile projects, and most deserve continued attention along with more traditional approaches to economic development.
With Havasu’s economic future uncertain at best thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the Partnership for Economic Development is more necessary than it’s ever been. When local businesses are allowed to reopen, and people are allowed to go back to work, it’s vitally important that we have an organization like the PED at the helm of the effort to rebuild the local economy. The goals will be job creation and business recruitment, and Havasu should be well positioned to capitalize in these areas if we can find the right messaging and strategies.
We’re glad to see Lake Havasu City offering a contract with the PED that helps ensure the local economy will find its footing again. The contract is vastly different than the ones that came before it. Notably, the PED will no longer get a quarter of whatever revenues the hotel and restaurant tax generates.
Instead, the city will pay the organization an annual flat rate of $500,000 — about the same amount the PED was making before the economy really took off a few years ago.
The payment offers important stability in the form of a guarantee. Even if the tourism taxes that fund the organization take a dive for a while, the PED can be assured it has continued funding to do its important work.
Additionally, the contract builds in new accountability measures that will help the PED better justify its work to local taxpayers. The new agreement requires the PED to submit a quarterly report to the city, maintain an inventory of available land and properties in town, and create an ex-officio seat on the board for the city manager. All of these moves should mean better communication and an alignment of interests between the city and the organization.
The new contract represents a responsible approach to local government during a time when we can’t be sure about anything.
Now it’s time to go to work and rebuild the economy.
— Today’s News-Herald
