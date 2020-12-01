Lake Havasu City Council took on a new look with the seating of two new members last week. We congratulate Nancy Campbell and Cameron Moses, who joined the Council, along with David Lane, who was re-elected for another term.
Fresh faces offer the chance for new perspectives. It’s a good time for that as the city joins the rest of the country in uncertain times. There are public health questions and policy. There are economic questions and financial issues. The coronavirus permeated life and sent everyone into uncharted waters.
We encourage the new — and veteran — council members to join the public discussion. As noted in this space previously, council members — at least in public, the place where the public’s business is supposed to be discussed — have been virtually silent since the pandemic hit in March.
It’s as if state statute and city code, which empowers mayors with the right to rule by directive during an emergency, somehow took away all the duties and powers of council members.
That, of course, isn’t so. The council’s silence probably exacerbated rather than eased local divisions over mask directions and other restrictions. The public needs to know it has a voice. That voice on city matters should be the council.
There’s a long tradition in city government of wanting to show unanimity.
That’s a good approach if one wants to avoid nettlesome questions but it shuts down the point of elected representation.
Another opportunity for the new council is in city finances. A budget deficit won’t go away unless the city either raises more money or cuts spending. Raising taxes will be difficult. Cutting spending is tough, too, but needs to take place as part of the equation.
The good news is that sales tax revenues are coming in above budget, which should decrease the need for additional money to replace the Irrigation and Drainage District property tax, which is riding into the sunset.
There are many times when the status quo in city government is a positive approach. Now is not one of those times. The coronavirus is posing too many uncertainties.
Nor, by the way, is there a need for an activist council, which is to say one intent on rewriting all the city does. The city and its residents are best served by a council in which members contribute viewpoints and debate, as needed, and aren’t afraid to press an issue when it serves the public’s interest.
— Today’s News-Herald
