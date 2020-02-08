Which is better, increasing the sales tax or increasing taxes for wealthier people in order to give more money to education?
Voters could be offered these choices on the November ballot. It’s not an either/ or question. Voters could approve both. A better choice is none of the above, at least the way these alternatives are looking right now.
The plan to increase taxes for the wealthy – defined as incomes of more than $250,000 per year – is an initiative put forward by a left-leaning group. It won’t be hard to find signatures for a plan to tax other people.
To counter the plan, Republicans in the Legislature decided voters should be offered an alternative, namely increasing the sales tax for education up to a full penny from its current six-tenths of a cent.
The sales tax plan is moving through the Legislature. Voter approval would mean Gov. Doug Ducey couldn’t veto the extra spending.
Understand, Republicans don’t want extra taxes because they are opposed to extra taxes. So why try to put a new tax on the ballot? Well, there’s that.
Presumably, though, they want to be able to say the sales tax plan is put forward as an alternative to the tax-the-rich initiative. The Republican majority may hate new taxes, hate them, hate them. But trust us, they will spend the money if one or both of the ballot questions is approved.
Ducey, for his part, says the state has plenty of money for education already and doesn’t need any new taxes. He blames the media for stirring the pot on education funding. We agree with him on the state having plenty of money and the opposition to new taxes.
Arizona has by long tradition funded education at the state level minimally, figuring that voters should decide on additional funding at the local level. The Red for Ed movement pressured state government into spending a lot more for guaranteed raises.
Meanwhile, out here in the hinterlands, local voters approved both a school district override and huge bond issue just before the state decided to bump up its own spending. This meant Lake Havasu City area residents essentially had and have double the tax burden for education. It’s hard to determine the right level of education funding. It’s important to have enough to assure strong outcomes. Beyond that, education can appear to rival the country’s great entitlement programs.
Need evidence? Look no further than the list of the highest paid state employees. The huge majority of those making hundreds of thousands of dollars each year are in higher education. The universities argue their pay levels need to be competitive. Local school districts do the same. Top paid university officials are a world apart from the pay of K-12 teachers, but the outlandish pay at universities sweeps aside those pro-spending arguments that lump all education spending as necessary “for the kids.”
To be clear, K-12 teachers probably deserve more than they make, even with the extra money from the state and the local budget override. We say let local communities decide these kinds of questions. Arizona doesn’t need to even be considering two statewide voter questions that would raise taxes by hundreds of millions of dollars per year.
— Today’s News-Herald
