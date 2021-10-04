We’ve all endured many changes over the last year and a half. Changes to schedules. Changes to social etiquette. Changes to workplace and classroom dynamics. The last thing we need is more change for the sake of change.
And, from an outside perspective, that appears to be what Lake Havasu Unified is proposing with its new honors system.
As initially proposed, the honors system would ditch class rankings, along with title achievements like valedictorian and salutatorians, in favor of a system more like the ones used by colleges and universities. (After some push back last week, the high school announced it would keep valedictorians and salutatorians in the honors mix, at least for a while.)
School officials believe the change to a Latin honors system will allow them to honor more students’ academic achievements.
Maybe that’s true, and it might be a good move in the long run. A good school system, after all, is interested in pushing all of its students toward achievement, and a ranked system inevitably ignores the vast majority of students as it recognizes the achievements of a handful of top performers. On the other hand, schools should also be preparing our kids for the real world ahead — a real world that recognizes top performers and tends to ignore everybody else.
It’s clear that school administrators are excited about this new plan. But they’ve presented little evidence that students will actually benefit from the changes.
That’s why it’s no surprise that skeptical parents voiced outrage when they got the email announcement last week. It appears to be change for the sake of change, and we’ve all had enough of that for a while. However, change for the sake of improvement should be welcomed. Maybe this is an improvement; the problem is we don’t really know.
The new honors system was introduced as something of a surprise to students and parents — and apparently even to board members. These kinds of things don’t always require a vote of the governing board, and they don’t always need heavy public scrutiny, but it’s clear that a community conversation could have helped identify potential issues avoided much of the hand-wringing and push-back that’s going on now.
