Plans to replace the deteriorating Interstate 40 bridge over the Colorado River are worthy of applause. The bridge is cracking and otherwise on the verge of posing a safety hazard. It doesn’t currently handle all size vehicle loads because of these limitations.
If it’s going to be replaced, though, how about some additional work on Interstate 40 on both sides of the river? Those stretches leading to the river turn into thrill rides every few years, requiring reconstruction of the highway. Maybe additional work on those areas now could forestall the need to rebuild these sections as often?
We say now, but we’re really talking about a bridge project that isn’t planned for construction until 2026. That’s the time it takes to plan, conduct environmental and other assessments, design and bid a project of that magnitude.
So far, the project is a rough idea of either rebuilding the current bridge or building a new one either north or south of the existing one. It’s the right time to re-envision the project to include upgrades to the highway sections leading to it.
The solution to the recurring soil settling problems is elusive. The ideal solution might be to stretch a new bridge not just across the river but for about five miles on each side. That idea is probably cost-prohibitive, changing a 1.3 mile project into something more like 11.3 miles.
Alternatives might include injecting special polymers into the ground to fill in soil gaps or other subsurface work to strengthen the ground below the highway. The bridge construction provides a good excuse, as if one is needed, to do it once and do it right. Even without road improvements, the bridge itself can’t be built quickly enough. As it is, the current will need to stand up to at least another five years of heavy traffic as the cracks get wider and the surface comes apart.
— Today’s News-Herald
