A new state law now prohibits recording police activity closer than 8 feet from officers. This is a “first of its kind” law in the United States.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bill into law on Wednesday, which makes it a misdemeanor offense to record police activity at close range after officers have issued a verbal warning. The author of the legislation, state Rep. John Kavanaugh of the Scottsdale area, said the purpose is to protect against distractions and potential harm, particularly when police are involved in violent encounters. He wrote that police told him groups “hostile” to officers follow them around, filming 1 to 2 feet behind them, which Kavanagh called “a dangerous practice that can end in tragedy.”
In an era where cell phone cameras have proved to be instrumental in capturing police encounters and holding law enforcement officers accountable, critics say the law limits people’s right to record in public places.
The new law already has First Amendment supporters up in arms and will undoubtedly find a path to the Supreme Court in the future.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.