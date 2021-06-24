Last week’s rejection by the U.S. Supreme Court of a challenge to the Affordable Care Act suggests the public better expect Obamacare to be around for a while.
The court’s 7-2 decision was unsatisfying for those seeking an end to the cost and overreach of the health care law. Most legal scholars say the decision – notably supported by the newest Justice Amy Coney Barrett – should halt future challenges based on broad Constitutional questions.
It won’t, thankfully, end challenges to portions of the law. Another case, already in the wings, seeks to overturn mandates for contraception and other “preventative care” with no deductibles or co-pays.
Chipping away at the sweeping scope of Obamacare may be the best way to rein in the law without bringing it to a halt. Progressives hailed the decision but few pulled back on the harsh criticism of Barrett, who is her nomination was demonized as the wrecking ball of Obamacare.
It’s a perspective locked into the notion that the nation’s high court is there as an extension of lawmaking. Barrett showed she’s there to interpret the law, not make it.
Opponents of Obamacare, meanwhile, have a chance to take a deep breath. Obamacare has been around for more than a decade. It’s actually been successful on a couple of fronts.
For one, health insurance premium increases have gone down during the period compared with the previous decade. For another, the number of uninsured people has decreased, controlling a wild-card expense and helping society as a whole with general health care. These improvements don’t right the wrongs done by a system that is a blink away from full socialized medicine but they do offer hope that the right kinds of legal challenges can contain some of the costs and also the power of government to interfere with personal lives.
— Today’s News-Herald
