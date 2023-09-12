As we watch recent developments in our neighboring state of New Mexico with a mix of concern and disbelief, it becomes increasingly apparent that the erosion of fundamental rights is not confined to one state alone. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to issue a public health order temporarily prohibiting the carrying of firearms in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County for the next 30 days has sent shockwaves throughout the region, and it demands our attention and scrutiny.
While Arizona and New Mexico share a border, we must remember that our constitutional principles and values remain intact. The right to bear arms is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution, a bedrock of our democratic society that cannot be casually set aside, even in the face of serious concerns such as gun violence.
We sympathize with the people of New Mexico, who have seen their communities scarred by tragic incidents of gun violence, including the recent shooting death of an 11-year-old boy. However, it is essential to draw a clear line between addressing crime and preserving individual liberties. The governor’s executive order restricts the rights of law-abiding citizens, raising serious questions about its constitutionality.
As Arizonans, we are grateful for leadership from politicians who have consistently championed our Second Amendment rights while also implementing common-sense policies to enhance public safety. It is possible to strike a balance between responsible gun ownership and effective measures to combat crime. Targeting the rights of responsible citizens is not the solution.
Gov. Lujan Grisham’s order, enforced by the New Mexico State Police, threatens to divert significant law enforcement resources into enforcing an order that restricts constitutional rights. This approach may hinder New Mexico’s ability to address the root causes of violence effectively, namely, those who disregard existing laws.
The developments across our state border are a stark reminder that the protection of our constitutional rights requires constant vigilance. While we hope for a swift resolution that restores the rights of responsible gun owners in New Mexico, we must also remain ever watchful of any encroachments on our own liberties here in Arizona.
The most brazen and blatant attack on the Second Amendment in recent history! Kudos to the sheriffs and police officials unwilling to enforce it and to the folks in those areas protesting it.
“O Fair New Mexico” the State anthem of our neighbor to the east does a disservice in describing New Mexico’s politics. Being an expat of southern New Mexico’s Doña Ana County I registered to vote as a Democrat, while living there, for the simple reason that the only choice in an election was which Democrat would win in the primary! It is no surprise to me that a member of the Lujan crime family and current Governor would abrogate the 2nd Amendment rights of the citizens of New Mexico! Fortunately, all of the law enforcement officials in Burnalilo County have publicly stated the declared “State of Emergency” by Lujan-Grisham is unconstitutional and a massive overreach which they will not enforce! Finally some sense being shown and not the usual idiocy in “O Fair New Mexico” [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][huh][ohmy][angry] Deaton
David glad you came to your senses and left that state. Unfortunately Arizona is being overrun with radicals that have mastered the art of cheating in elections. And to top it off they will hunt you down like a rabid dog if you challenge an election that they claim to have won. They all have a short memory about challenging elections as every demorat claimed Trump was illegitimate when he won over Hillary. But that's okay they can do it with no worry of attacks by the FBI and DOJ and being called domestic terrorist.
