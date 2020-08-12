When might students head back to campus? Don’t ask the Lake Havasu Unified School District's governing board. Board members have shown an astonishing lack of leadership throughout the pandemic, and Tuesday’s special meeting was the cherry on top.
Instead of offering families some assurances and certainty about how the school year will proceed, board members chose to loudly bicker for four hours about the details of distance learning — much of which should be left up to school district administrators to figure out.
Board members were unwilling to settle on a date when live classes might resume, instead agreeing at the end of the marathon meeting to have another meeting next week.
We have no doubt that gathering will also be a spectacle. Bring popcorn.
It might be funny if it wasn’t such a serious issue. It’s clear kids are falling behind academically. Distance learning is not an ideal solution — teachers and students are struggling through new technology and teaching methods. It’s all very overwhelming, and it’s a terrible substitute for in-classroom instruction. But the coronavirus pandemic is also serious — and sometimes deadly so.
Something has to give, and our community should err on the side of safety. We’re stuck between two bad options, sending kids back to school where there’s a chance they’ll be exposed or expose others, or keeping them home where it’s a certainty many will struggle on the academic front.
That said, the school district should not rush to reopen schools.
Cases in Mohave County and Lake Havasu City are falling, but we haven’t yet met the state-mandated benchmarks to indicate that schools are safe to reopen. The benchmarks aren't a perfect answer, but we are glad to see state and local leaders relying on data instead of the political whims of the governor and other elected office holders.
At one point during Tuesday’s meeting, it seemed that board members were about to push back the date for live classes to the beginning of the second quarter, around the first week of October.
That would be a big deal — by that time, students will have been out of a physical school setting for six months — and board members were reluctant to pull the trigger, so they walked back the suggestion.
They’ll meet again next Tuesday to decide future steps, which could include starting physical classes as soon as they’re allowed, possibly with only a few days’ notice.
A later start is the right call. Families need time to prepare for a physical return, and so do teachers and support staff. The worst thing that can happen would be for schools to reopen only to have cases start climbing again, requiring another protracted shutdown. Let’s get through this mess and commit ourselves and our school district to the less-than-ideal distance learning process.
Coronavirus might be here for a while, and infections might be inevitable, but no casualty should be acceptable. If we can limit the spread of the virus by waiting a bit longer for schools to resume, that's exactly what we should do.
Time for some real decisions from our school board.
— Today’s News-Herald
