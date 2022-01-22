Elections or education? Water or covid mandates? And what to do with several hundred million in revenue surplus?
At a time when the Arizona Legislature is more divided than it has ever been in its 110-year history, lawmakers are facing crucial issues on a tight deadline.
In Arizona, we’re so accustomed to outrageous political fights we simply refer to it as Monday, or Tuesday, or any day of the week. It’s unlikely our state lawmakers will accomplish everything that needs to be done. The arrival of 13 newly appointed legislators after the raft of resignations and other departures since the last session could slow the legislative process compared to what a roster of veteran lawmakers could accomplish. There is also recognition that this is an election year for every member of the Legislature, and with several incumbents facing new legislative districts after redistricting, we’re sure that some members would like less time in chambers and more time on the campaign trail.
So what are the priorities?
Education advocates will tell you it’s the state spending limit for education, which must be raised by March or school districts throughout the state will have to slash a collective $1.2 billion from their budgets. The pandemic had a dramatic impact on the formula that the state uses to calculate how much schools can spend, reducing daily attendance. Smaller enrollments mean districts are more restricted in their spending. Even though the consequence of not raising the limit would be staff cutbacks, the elimination of academic and extra-curricular programs and other dramatic budget steps, accomplishing legislation to increase the spending restriction is going to be very difficult.
It takes a two-thirds majority of the Legislature to accomplish the change, and we’re sure conservative Republicans are going to leverage their votes to achieve what they want — like Empowerment Scholarship Accounts for all students in Arizona.
There are also pressing water concerns facing lawmakers this session. In 2022, for the first time ever, Arizona will accept cuts to its share of Colorado River water because of the ongoing drought. The cuts in 2022 are expected to reduce the Central Arizona Project’s water supply by nearly one-third and shrink crop yields throughout the southern portion of the state.
What’s important — education and water — will likely take a back seat to grandstanding by some state politicians who put their own ambitions and agendas ahead of what Arizona really needs.
— Today’s News-Herald
(1) comment
Oh yeah, we've already seen the ever goofy Republicans putting forth utter trash in the way of bills while the budget, infrastructure and education are ignored.
