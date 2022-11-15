Katie Hobbs laid out her plans for her administration just a few hours after getting declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor.

In a victory speech on Tuesday, Hobbs gave a nod to a broad list of issues she hopes to address upon taking office. They include unsurprising calls for additional funding for public education, creating more economic opportunities around the state, providing resources for border communities to deal with immigration and modernizing the state’s water supply through better conservation.

