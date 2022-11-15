Katie Hobbs laid out her plans for her administration just a few hours after getting declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor.
In a victory speech on Tuesday, Hobbs gave a nod to a broad list of issues she hopes to address upon taking office. They include unsurprising calls for additional funding for public education, creating more economic opportunities around the state, providing resources for border communities to deal with immigration and modernizing the state’s water supply through better conservation.
All are important topics, but it’s that last item that needs the most attention from any incoming state leadership. According to Hobbs’ campaign website, she wants to “secure and modernize Arizona’s water supply by better conserving and managing our water, investing and upgrading our infrastructure, and providing the leadership needed to bring Arizonans together so every stakeholder has a seat at the table.”
We hope Hobbs plans to dive in on the details sooner rather than later.
Conservation alone isn’t enough. Arizona needs a water plan that significantly weans Maricopa County communities off the Colorado River, and time is of the essence. It’s not an easy conversation to have, but it’s a necessary one. Growing communities like Queen Creek need to be stopped from tapping into the water simply because they have the money to pipe it in from hundreds of miles away. Colorado River water ought to be reserved first for the communities along the river that rely on it for drinking, for irrigation and for recreation.
This is a fight that is likely to get more and more attention as water cuts are implemented because of the ongoing drought, but it’s so far been an uphill fight for Colorado River communities who’ve found few friends outside of their local delegations. In fact, there are a number of politicians and bureaucrats who seem to have taken an active role against the interest of Colorado River communities (looking at you, State Rep. Gail Griffin and Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke).
Obviously, it would be a lot easier to talk about water issues if there was an alternative source of water for these fast-growing communities. Groundwater is one possibility, but studies indicate that we’re already overusing this very limited resource.
The real sustainable answer still seems to lie in desalination, an idea pushed by Gov. Ducey during his two terms. Ducey signed a $1.2 billion water infrastructure bill earlier this year, which is designed to take the pressure off the river. We hope Hobbs will continue to support those efforts, and put them into overdrive. As we’ve said previously, desalination and other big water infrastructure projects are achievable with enough support and funding.
We need a friend in the governor’s office, and we hope Gov. Hobbs will take up the challenge.
