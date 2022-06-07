One of the great things about living in Lake Havasu City is the amount of charity work that goes on behind the scenes. There are the big organizations with big impacts, like the Havasu Community Health Foundation and River Cities United Way — they do a lot of good work and get a lot of attention for it. But many groups get little notice for the work they do in our community, despite making a world of difference when it comes to keeping people fed, sheltered and in good health.
In the interest of encouraging that community spirit of goodwill and charity, Today’s News-Herald is bringing attention to some of the groups in our community that are making a difference in Lake Havasu City.
On Monday, for example, readers learned about Havasu Helping Girls, a small charity that aims to combat “period poverty” by providing menstrual products to girls and women free of charge. It’s a small gesture but an important one — a national study showed that 1 in four students have struggled to afford feminine hygiene products. Havasu Helping Girls has a goal of providing 7,500 product donations each month. That’s a lofty goal that will make a big difference in the lives of young women who struggle to obtain those products.
In April, we told you about Milemarkers, a thriving homegrown organization that helps people affected by developmental delays.
Last week, we had the story about Parents as Teachers, which encourages parents to foster early childhood education through engaging activities with their kids.
Recent editions of Today’s News-Herald have also highlighted the Lake Havasu Museum of History and Havasu Area Public Art, and in coming days you’ll read about New Horizons, a center for Lake Havasu City’s developmentally disabled residents, and River Cities United Way, which offers personal assistance for local residents as well as umbrella funding for other nonprofits.
Lake Havasu City is a better place thanks to the work of groups like these. They deserve your support, if you can provide it, and many would welcome assistance from volunteers.
If you know of a nonprofit that deserves some extra attention, we hope you’ll bring it to our attention. Email reporter La’Erica Conner-Sims at LConnerSims@havasunews.com with your suggestions.
— Today’s News-Herald
