There was much justifiable jubilation over the new North American trade agreement last week. The agreement brings clarity, certainty and balance to the tightly woven economies of the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Arizona is a big winner in the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, poised both as a prime route for new commerce but as the site of many manufacturing partnerships across the border.
In large part, the USMCA guarantees a mostly tariff-free future for the three contiguous countries. It also is designed to create more level playing fields on issues such as worker pay to assure Mexico’s manufacturing isn’t built solely on cheap labor.
What it doesn’t do is guarantee economic prosperity. Mexico ‘s economy hit a tough stretch even before the coronavirus hit. As all three work through the economic consequences of the virus, each faces tough economic recovery.
The trade agreement smooths out some recovery speed bumps but it doesn’t eliminate issues with consumer demand that drive economic growth.
Mostly what the USMCA does is provide confidence and certainty. It largely removes the chance a leader of any of the countries can impetuously impose tariffs or otherwise turn trade into a political weapon for whatever political purpose is sought.
The pact is an improvement over its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement, which transferred huge numbers of U.S. jobs to Mexico because of wage imbalances. USMCA isn’t perfect but it will do a lot of good to three economies that benefit greatly from free trade between them.
— Today’s News-Herald
