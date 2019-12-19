A criticism of the nation’s economic rebound is that wages haven’t increased much since the Great Recession.
One group that can’t make that claim is minimum wage earners in Arizona. In 2016, the state minimum wage was $8.05. On January 1, it goes to $12, almost a 50 percent increase in less than four years.
Voters made it so in the 2016 elections, incrementally adding to the minimum wage over the period.
Voters can now feel sort of good about themselves, having given raises to a lot of people without having to dig into their own pockets.
The pockets that are affected are those of small business. A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic research shows the effects of higher minimum wages on those businesses.
The study found in states that had mandated higher minimum wages, there were more business credit defaults, fewer businesses opening and more businesses closing.
Importantly, at least for those who rely on minimum wages, is that the number of those jobs decreased as the wage went up.
None of this is especially surprising. Place an artificially high price on anything will dampen demand for whatever it is. Labor is no different and businesses forced to pay $12 for an hour of work that typically cost $8 or so have to make choices.
It shouldn’t require a study to explain this stuff, but at least the study is on solid ground. The states with higher minimum wage provide a clear comparison group to those states following the federal minimum wage.
Minimum wages are concentrated in businesses not requiring skilled labor, and places such as restaurants and hotels have especially hard times absorbing the extra costs.
The first-day lesson in any economics class is that there’s no free lunch. Many people must have skipped that day because demands for higher living wages grows ever louder across the country.
California’s minimum wage goes to $13 on Jan. 1, which might be the best news there is for Arizona’s $12 wage.
As the new year and new wage approach, we say congratulations to those who’ll earn a few more dollars and hope very much their employers will be around a while to keep the pay going.
— Today’s News-Herald
