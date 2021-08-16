The concept of a county fair has never worked all that well in Mohave County. Oh, we have a fair, and it offers a fun few days for residents who live in the Kingman area, but it has always missed the mark when it comes to a mission of serving up entertainment and events that the entire county can enjoy. It’s not for a lack of trying. The Fair Association in past years has made great attempts to reach out to residents on the county’s outer edges. That includes Lake Havasu City to the south. However, the 140-mile round trip is decidedly prohibitive for many residents and the fair just doesn’t have the right kind of appeal to draw visitors from long distances.
Indeed, geography is the biggest hurdle here. Mohave County is 13,461 square miles — bigger than some states, and the fifth largest county in the United States.
So what’s the fair to do when people won’t come to the fair? It can bring the fair to the people.
Mohave County needs to rethink its approach to the fair. Instead of one event held in the county’s third-largest community, imagine if the fair put on a road show, with events in Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Kingman and Colorado City on consecutive weekends.
That’s one idea, anyway. It would guarantee attendance from places that usually don’t get very excited about the fair.
So why are we bringing this up now? The fair isn’t for another month. It’s because the Mohave County Board of Supervisors are wringing their hands about how to handle the fairgrounds in Kingman. For years, the county has had concerns about the way the Fair Association has operated the fairgrounds, and supervisors seem ready to end the contract — possibly at today’s board meeting. Their concerns are well documents, and understandable. The county gives the fair board $25,000 a year for capital projects, but ultimately has little control over how that money is spent.
County supervisors are absolutely right to question the way its fair contract is handled. But also on the table appears to be a suggestion that the county should take over fair operations, and that’s a step too far. The events business can be an expensive one, for starters. And then there’s the issue of the county getting into competition with private industry for events and entertainment in a county with an economy driven by tourism. Instead of taking over the fair, the county needs to put the fairgrounds contract out to bid. It’ll temper any potential headaches, and it won’t serve as a distraction in a county that has bigger priorities on its plate.
(1) comment
The fairgrounds need to be relocated to Lake Havasu City to better serve the population center of the county.
