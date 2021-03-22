A long ignored source of income could become a reality again under a new piece of legislation that seems to have bipartisan support.
The State Lake Improvement Fund was once an important resource for waterfront communities like Lake Havasu City. The idea was that cities that had a high amount of boat tourism could get some increased income to pay for the extra costs they require. In Havasu, SLIF in past years has helped the city pay for its law enforcement efforts on the Bridgewater Channel, among other things. However, the tighter economic times of about a decade ago put an end to it. The fund provided grants to local government — in 2008 requests totaled $6.5 million — but the state swept all that money to balance the general fund. Like a lot of specialized funding sources, state leaders shifted the burden of payment from the state to local taxpayers.
Communities that relied on that money had important choices to make: Either pay for those items using their own money, or wait it out. In Lake Havasu City, local leaders chose a little of column A, a little of column B. Now, with it appearing likely that SLIF grants could make a return thanks to a bill by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, Lake Havasu City should start thinking about how the extra income it represents could be put to the best use. Yes, the local police department will have its requests such as new boats for its channel operations. But the city has other considerations that are long overdue for some attention. The biggest example that comes to mind is improving and expanding the Site Six boat ramps.
There’s a certain danger in counting chickens before they’re hatched, but it’s also smart to have a good plan, so it’s not too early to give this good consideration while legislators tie up the loose ends on the legislation.
— Today’s News-Herald
