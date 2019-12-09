It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Lake Havasu City’s downtown district.
McCulloch Boulevard is bedecked for the holidays after $30,000 was spent on brand new decorations for the light poles on Havasu’s Main Street. Each pole is wrapped with tinsel versions of various Christmas characters or themes, including snowmen, toy soldiers, candles, and of course, the Jolly Old Elf himself.
The decorations were replaced last year after the city discovered that many of the older displays had deteriorated over the years. The new decorations were purchased through a combination of private fundraising by downtown businesses, the chamber of commerce and the tourism bureau.
It’s a great moment of civic pride, and an emphatic statement that Main Street isn’t forgotten despite the holiday shopping shift to the digital marketplace.
Yes, it’s all very merry and bright – and yet, we hope we’re not being Grinches when we suggest that the city ought to be interested in decorating other parts of town, too. It’s only fair, after all, that taxpayer-funded entities like City Hall and Go Lake Havasu, the tourism contractor for the city, avoid favoring one area over another when spending those marketing dollars. So how about some love for Havasu’s other distinguished business districts? The Shops at Havasu, for instance, would probably welcome the attention. Likewise, we have no doubt that store owners along Lake Havasu Avenue would also love any attempts at encouraging local shoppers to spend some time in that part of town (especially after the median projects did such a good job at rerouting people last year).
Havasu is definitely a Christmas city – the London Bridge area is a dazzling display of twinkling lights this time of year. McCulloch’s downtown cheer adds to the festive atmosphere. Now let’s make it the most wonderful time of the year by decorating the whole town.
— Today’s News-Herald
