Off-roading is an industry that has come into its own in recent years, and that’s especially true in and around Lake Havasu City, which has become something of a base camp for the 700-mile Arizona Peace Trail, attracting riders from all over the world, and home to a growing number of prestigious competitive off-road events. The region is identified by Arizona Parks & Trails Department as one of its top outdoor recreation areas.
For some reason, some Arizona legislators appear determined to stop the off-roading community from thriving.
A State Senate bill by Sen. Sine Kerr of Buckeye would require potential off-road operators to obtain vehicle safety and environmental ethics education before being authorized by the state to hit the trails. The intent behind Kerr’s bill is good — it’s designed to curtail trashing of the desert by irresponsible operators. However, it’s unnecessarily restrictive and hard to enforce, and worse, it could lead to further restrictions in other areas, like boating. A big part of the appeal of Lake Havasu, on the water and off, is the relative lack of restrictions forced upon visitors and residents. Some rules are necessary, of course, but Kerr’s bill add a layer of complication that ultimately isn’t likely to help clean up the desert.
Like a lot of bills introduced in the State Legislator, Kerr’s proposal is a solution in search of a problem.
The Arizona Parks & Trails Department is already doing a good job with a focus on education and safety, distributing $1.1 million in 2021 for grant projects and maintenance, law enforcement, trail development and education. Of course, no bureaucracy is going to turn down additional revenue sources, but it’s hard to believe there’s a real need for additional money via registration fees.
Thanks to the surging interest, the state and local communities are benefiting financially from increased tourism taxes. They should be more than enough to continue existing safety and education efforts.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.