It didn’t make much of a clatter against the show-biz impeachment noise, but Congress did avert (again) a government shutdown that would’ve started Friday.
It happened, again, in true Congressional style, with billions of new money thrown at every problem, real or imagined, bundled together to produce a last-minute vote to keep government running.
The president’s holiday mood may be brightened by the thought of a billion-plus more for the wall. Republicans got a decent raise for those serving in the military. Democrats got election security. A lot of programs got a lot of new money.
It’s hard to say what’s in it for, as an example, an average citizen in Lake Havasu City. Mostly, it appears, what it means for the average person is shouldering a growing national debt made ever worse when Congress spends money it doesn’t have. Which it did (again) last week.
All told, the bills keeping the government open authorize more than $1.3 trillion in spending, including about $50 billion that was added during House and Senate negotiations. There are many new ornaments on that Christmas tree and plenty of presents underneath.
The spending, simply, is out of control and Republicans and Democrats are united in making it worse.
Last month Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the federal budget is on “an unsustainable path” due to the national debt’s vast size of $23 trillion. He later told Congress that the debt’s “day of reckoning” hadn’t yet arrived.
Congress like the latter message better.
It’s the fault of all the elected lawmakers that they get backed into a deadline corner repeatedly on spending. They like it. They can say they had no choice but to approve higher spending.
Frankly, the way the spending bills went down, it was a good thing there was an impeachment going on to tell the political parties apart. On spending, they were indistinguishable.
The Republicans need to change that. They need to show that the core party principles of small government mean something. It should mean something more than the tribal hat one is wearing.
It’s difficult to do when the president isn’t a fiscal conservative but rather a businessman who made a lot of money leveraging debt.
But Republicans have stood solidly by President Trump. He owes them some gratitude, or at least an ear when party leaders remind him that deficits are understandable in time of war or crisis but not in a booming economy.
Republicans have to stop the spending.
— Today’s News-Herald
