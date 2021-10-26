Off-roading in Western Arizona got a little easier with last week’s opening of a new staging ground in Quartzsite. The staging area on Quartzsite’s Quail Trail is designed to link up with the Arizona Peace Trail and other off-road avenues that traverse our vast outback.
With 22 pull-through spaces, restrooms and a picnic area, the site provides a safe place for off-roaders to park trailers and towing vehicles for the night. It’s a great spot to gather before a long trail ride, or recoup at the end of one. It won’t surprise anyone that the new staging area got a warm welcome from local officials in Quartzsite, because they know it will promote tourism and add an economic boost for the region.
The success of Quartzsite’s project should be inspiration for communities elsewhere along the Colorado River to do the same — specifically, it would do well in Lake Havasu City, home to dozens of annual off-road events and thousands of riders.
There ought to be a staging area here.
There are already a couple of great spots, just off State Route 95, that could be considered. One is the Standard Wash, already a major access point for off-road fun, but on BLM land that could be difficult to develop. Another is the Havasu Heights area, just north of town. State Parks could also consider incorporating an OHV staging area into its plans for the still-developing Havasu Riviera State Park. That last suggestion would conceivably present the fewest bureaucratic hurdles —the state parks department knows the Havasu area well with four parks already operating in the area.
Truth is, there are likely dozens of other spots that could make a good trailhead with minimal development for OHV staging.
The Arizona Peace Trail’s ever-growing popularity is making it a thoroughfare of choice for off-road tourists. A staging area closer to Havasu would ensure that the thousands of riders on the 700-mile loop trail don’t simply pass us by.
— Today’s News-Herald
