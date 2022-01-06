Mohave County Supervisors proved this week they can recognize a crisis. They voted in a split decision on Monday to state the obvious — that local hospitals face a severe staffing shortage that puts healthcare in the region at risk.
What the supervisors have yet to prove is whether they can do anything about it. The answer is probably no — as Supervisor Hildy Angius pointed out, the declaration won’t do much to help hospitals find new staff. That was already a tough thing to do before the pandemic, and federal mandates requiring healthcare workers to have the coronavirus vaccine have only made it more difficult.
Keep in mind that hospitals throughout rural Arizona, including facilities in Kingman and Bullhead City, appealed to the Arizona Department of Health Services last month for staffing assistance. The county’s declaration will help underscore that request. But there’s certainly more that can be done.
The hope, of course, is that a unified front from the county, hospital officials and other local groups might send the message to the state and federal governments that assistance is needed.
So what’s next? Calling a spade a spade by recognizing the crisis is a first step, but the county supervisors shouldn’t let that vote be their last word on the matter. Throughout the pandemic, Mohave County Supervisors have been deeply uncomfortable about their role in managing this crisis. But asking for help and identifying solutions for what is a very obvious problem is kind of a no-brainer.
Supervisors ought to hold workshops in local communities to come up with possible solutions. It is likely that specific requests from the county to our state and federal representatives might be met with a better response than simply shouting into the wind that hey, we have a problem over here.
