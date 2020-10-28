In coming months, drivers in Lake Havasu City will encounter some 211 miles of newly crack-sealed roads.
Our first reaction is that’s a lot of cracks. Second, if a road needs to be crack sealed, it already deteriorated, rough and bumpy. Third is concern for bicyclists and motorcyclists who call crack seals “tar snakes” because they can figuratively bite.
Crack-sealing is a cost effective way of maintaining roads, cheaper than chip sealing or laying asphalt overlays. For the city, the cost of the project is $264,400 for the whole job.
We say Lake Havasu City needs much better roads than it has and crack sealing is a band aid on a problem that needs greater attention.
Roads need to be smoother with fewer bumps and water drainage dips. Some routings could improve traffic flow. Some widening would better accommodate the different self-propelled and motorized vehicles.
But it’s safe to say that for the 211 miles of crack-sealed roads in the plan this year, that’s all the maintenance they’ll get.
Road improvements fall back to funding questions. At the local level, road decisions are often, and too heavily based on the amount of state-shared revenue. A legislative sweep of Highway User funds means a lot less road work.
It’s a question of local priorities. City government has a deficit budget yet just spent $3 million on a fitness center to convert to a courthouse and committed to about $2 million per year in employee raises.
Is a new courthouse more important than roads? How about those raises? In the minds of city leaders, they must be.
As the city goes on a revenue hunt, it’s time for the public to weigh in. Maybe a courthouse is more important than smooth roads to residents.
Roads are too often taken for granted, but ignore them and there are big problems.
We find some of the local approaches amusing. First off is the road sweeping contract of $153,762. A big part of road sweeping comes after storms and is necessitated because the city’s drainage largely runs over streets, not in culverts underneath.
Second is the Metropolitan Planning Organization, the impetus for the upcoming mini mass-transit program. It focuses on bicycle lanes (see “tar snakes”), safe driving (see bumps/dips) and other work as needed to qualify for federal grants. It’s 46-page plan of work for the year included 5 pages devoted just to the acronyms used in the plan.
It shows a mastery of the alphabet, but seems high-minded overkill for a community where the roads this year are limited to 211 miles of crack sealing work.
Residents and visitors deserve smoother, quicker roadway travel than they now have.
— Today’s News-Herald
