Arizona’s gasoline supply issues have improved, so when will gasoline prices drop? The short answer is: Don’t bet on it, at least through summer. The nation’s emergence from the coronavirus is bringing consumer demand up to normal levels for spring as more people escape the shackles of covid restrictions and succumb to pent-up demand.
In case anyone somehow missed it, Arizona gasoline prices are up around 25 percent since mid-January. The dramatic increase was driven by winter weather-caused shutdowns of Texas refineries, upon which Arizona is reliant for its gasoline.
As the supply disruptions ended, overall consumer demand for gasoline increased. The demand signals good things for the national economy and the hard-hit hospitality industry but looks only like expensive craziness to most motorists.
Aside from the supply/demand equation, the real driver of prices, President Biden is getting a lot of the blame due to his anti-fossil fuel rhetoric. He’s earned a good bit of it with policies that lead oil market investors to believe producers will face ever-higher hurdles, thereby leading to higher prices for crude oil.
Biden has clear motivations for making oil prices go up: The more expensive conventional fuels become, the more desirable alternate energy forms and their products become. Think electric cars and windmills. Yet in the short term, the president is actually helping the oil industry. Higher prices mean more profits and also create more incentives to increase the number of wells and boost capacities.
In January, the Biden administration announced plans to sell up to 20 million barrels of oil in the strategic petroleum reserve. If it wants to help consumers and turn the screws on oil companies, it could accelerate sales from the reserve.
Selling, say, 100 million barrels of the reserve (which currently holds more than 600 million barrels of oil) would not only drive down prices for a while but would add some of the billions of dollars spent on various stimulus packages back into the federal treasury.
The U.S. has a pretty good oil reserve already, though it’s still in underground shale formations around the country.
— Today’s News-Herald
