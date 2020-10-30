Halloweens of the 1970s and ‘80s were marked by parents carefully screening their children’s candy because of urban legends about tampered treats. This year, we’re less concerned about apples stuffed with razor blades and more with the possible invisible bugs that could be passed out with candy at each doorstep.
We’re talking about coronavirus, of course. There’s probably little reason to think we can’t have a safe Halloween, complete with traditional trick-or-treating, as long as a little social distancing is practiced. After all, this is the one day of the year when wearing a mask doesn’t have to be a political statement.
But the uncertainty is there, just the same. That’s the scary thing. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Have fun, but be careful.
And that goes for anyone walking around Saturday night too. Normally this time of year, we’d offer up some brief remarks in this space reminding drivers and families to be extra careful as they hit the streets for holiday festivities. Lots of kids on the streets at night, after all, can be a recipe for tragedy.
Those words of caution still apply. In fact, it’s probably more important than ever since many, many more kids will be trick-or-treating in neighborhoods this year.
Neighborhoods without sidewalks or streetlights. Scary indeed. So what’s different about this year? Fears over the pandemic have changed many longstanding community traditions, including Lake Havasu City’s beloved Fright Night.
Fright Night on McCulloch Boulevard was a great way to enjoy a safe and sane Halloween with thousands of our neighbors and friends, mostly because the city closes off all the downtown area to traffic and pedestrians can roam around freely.
But when it became clear that large gatherings of people were probably not the best idea in the age of covid, Lake Havasu City’s traditional Fright Night on McCulloch Boulevard, at least as we all know it, was canceled.
It was later un-canceled, but not before plenty of families made up their minds to do trick-or-treating the old school way. That’s a lot of fun too, of course, but it underscores those words of caution about careful driving and good pedestrian behavior. Please be careful tonight.
If you have kids at home, do your family a favor and check out the organized Fright Night events. It’s all new this year, with events planned on McCulloch Boulevard, Calvary Baptist Church, Anderson Toyota and the Lake Havasu Museum of History.
— Today’s News-Herald
