Doing a job correctly is difficult without the right tools, no matter how good one’s intentions might be. Digging a hole with a hammer or cutting a 2x4 with a cement mixer will never work, regardless of how hard we may try.
In the same vein, local law enforcement officials in Southern Arizona find themselves attempting to stop a flow of illegal activity across the border without the ability to prosecute the human smugglers, drug runners and others who have made our streets and our county a more dangerous place to live.
Since the border has been all but abandoned by the Biden administration, it’s been up to local law enforcement in conjunction with state authorities and Border Patrol agents in the area to do what they can, often charging smugglers with traffic violations and unlawful fleeing or felony flight from police, if and when they are finally caught.
However, these charges do not address the root cause of the problem — the transport or harboring of those in the country illegally, as well as the recruitment of smugglers and encouragement of people to enter the country in violation of the law.
State legislators have moved to introduce a bill, SB 1379, that would make it a felony to engage in precisely those types of activities.
However, all that could be thrown into disarray due to a decade-old agreement surrounding SB 1070, the so-called “show me your papers” bill from 2010. In 2014, the state agreed not to enforce the law because of conflicts with national immigration laws, in exchange for the federal government dropping its legal challenge. The state law stayed on the books, but was basically unenforceable.
Now that same agreement threatens to upend the renewed efforts to provide law enforcement with the ability to actually enforce the law.
The hypocrisy surrounding the federal government’s position that local or state entities can’t supersede federal law would be laughable if it wasn’t having such a devastating impact on our community and the entire country.
The feds know they don’t have the resources to effectively police the border, which is why they pay out millions of dollars each year to local departments to assist in patrolling the international boundary. Washington has two choices when it comes to enforcing immigration and federal laws in Arizona’s border communities — either step up and do the job, or get out of the way and allow those who want to keep our citizens safe to do so.
By preventing local authorities from arresting those who would seek to do harm to our people and our country on charges that reflect the severity of their crimes, federal authorities are not only keeping the tools needed out of the hands of local law enforcement, they are providing opportunities for criminals to continue placing all of us at risk.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.